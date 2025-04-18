Rajat Patidar can get to this milestone during PBKS clash
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar is set to complete 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
He could accomplish the milestone with just his 15th run versus Punjab Kings in Match 34 of IPL 2025 in Bengaluru.
Notably, Patidar has not represented any other team in IPL. He has been sensational for RCB. Here are further details.
Career
Eighth RCB batter with this feat
As per ESPNcricinfo, Patidar is set to become the ninth batter to accomplish 1,000 IPL runs for RCB.
Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Devdutt Padikkal are the only other Indians on this list.
Having played 33 matches since his IPL debut in 2021, Patidar owns 985 runs at an average of 35.17.
His strike rate reads 159.38 (50s: 9, 100: 1).
Feat
Historic century vs Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022
Notably, Patidar scripted history in IPL 2022 as he became the first uncapped player to score a century in IPL playoffs.
He did so during the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), scoring a mind-boggling unbeaten 112 off just 54 balls.
The batter backed his century in the 2022 Eliminator with another fifty in the second Qualifier against Rajasthan Royals (a 42-ball 58).
Journey
Patidar's journey to captaincy
Notably, Patidar was named RCB skipper just ahead of IPL 2025.
His rise to the captaincy role follows a successful run with Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
He played a key role in helping his team reach the finals of the 2024/25 season, where they competed against Mumbai.
Patidar now aims to power RCB to their maiden IPL title.