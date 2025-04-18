What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar is set to complete 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He could accomplish the milestone with just his 15th run versus Punjab Kings in Match 34 of IPL 2025 in Bengaluru.

Notably, Patidar has not represented any other team in IPL. He has been sensational for RCB. Here are further details.