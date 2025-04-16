Bowlers with most four-plus wicket hauls in IPL
Yuzvendra Chahal was the star of Punjab Kings's stunning win against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 in Mullanpur.
PBKS pulled off the unbelievable as they defended the lowest-ever score in IPL history (111). They bowled KKR out for 95.
Chahal crushed the Knight Riders, who were cruising at 62/2, with a four-fer. He now has the joint-most four-plus wicket hauls in the IPL.
#1
Yuzvendra Chahal: 8
Chahal, who took four wickets, unlocked several achievements during his historic spell.
As per Cricbuzz, Chahal now has the joint-most four-plus wicket hauls in the IPL (8), with Sunil Narine. The star wrist-spinner now has seven four-wicket hauls and a fifer to his name.
In Mullanpur, Chahal also became the highest wicket-taker against KKR in the IPL.
#1
Sunil Narine: 8
As mentioned, in Mullanpur, Chahal equaled KKR spinner Narine on this elite list.
In an illustrious career spanning over a decade, the KKR myster spinner has registered eight four-plus wicket hauls. Like Chahal, his tally also includes a fifer.
In 183 IPL matches, Narine has snapped up 187 wickets, all for KKR. He has a brilliant economy rate of 6.74.
#2
Lasith Malinga: 7
Lasith Malinga, who once ruled the IPL with his searing yorkers, follows Chahal and Narine.
He remains the only other player with more than 6 four-plus wicket hauls in the IPL.
In 122 IPL games, Malinga racked up six four-fers and a fifer. He ended up with 170 wickets, all for Mumbai Indians, at an average of 19.79 (ER: 7.14).