Rishabh Pant bounces back with first fifty of IPL 2025
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants's Rishabh Pant finally broke the shackles with a captain's knock against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.
Pant, who earlier endured a lean patch, slammed a fine half-century at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
The 27-year-old stepped up after LSG lost both Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh.
Pant's exploits powered the Super Giants to 166/7 in 20 overs.
Knock
Pant accelerates in death overs
Pant came in after Pooran's dismissal reduced LSG to 23/2 in the powerplay. He took the Super Giants past 70 along with Marsh thereafter.
Although Marsh departed, Pant kept the scoreboard ticking.
The latter struggled against spinners, however, the innings's back-end saw him accelerate with astounding strokes.
Pant was dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana for 63 off 49 balls (4 fours and 4 sixes).
Fifty
Pant returns with a bang
Pant finally displayed his vigor after a string of low scores. Before this match, he played a solitary 20-plus knock in IPL 2025.
Pant, who carries a hefty price tag of ₹27 crore, recorded scores of 0, 15, 2, 2, and 21 in his previous appearances this season.
He has finally touched the 100-run mark (in seven games).
Information
Much-awaited fifty in T20 cricket
As per Cricbuzz, Pant has registered his first 50-plus score after 19 innings in T20 cricket. He recently completed 5,000 runs in the format. Pant has now raced to 26 half-centuries.
Journey
Pant gets past 400 runs against CSK
Pant's latest knock shows how he has the ability to bounce back quickly.
As of now, the Indian batter has racked up 3,386 runs from 118 IPL games at an average of 34.55. His strike-rate reads a phenomenal 147.08.
Pant has a ton and 19 half-centuries to his name.
He has also raced past 400 runs against CSK in the IPL.