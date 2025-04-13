What's the story

Star batter Abhishek Sharma slammed a blistering 141 to help Sunrisers Hyderabad stun Punjab Kings in Match 27 of the IPL 2025 season.

With his 55-ball knock, the Orange Army chased down PBKS's score of 245/6 in just 18.3 overs.

Abhishek now has the highest individual score by an Indian batter in IPL history.

