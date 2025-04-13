Highest individual scores by Indian batters in IPL history
Star batter Abhishek Sharma slammed a blistering 141 to help Sunrisers Hyderabad stun Punjab Kings in Match 27 of the IPL 2025 season.
With his 55-ball knock, the Orange Army chased down PBKS's score of 245/6 in just 18.3 overs.
Abhishek now has the highest individual score by an Indian batter in IPL history.
Have a look at this list.
#1
Abhishek Sharma: 141 vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025
As mentioned, Abhishek now has the highest individual score among Indian batters in the IPL.
On the overall list, the left-handed batter is only behind Chris Gayle (175* for RCB vs PWI, 2013) and Brendon McCullum (158* for KKR vs RCB, 2008).
Abhishek slammed 10 sixes, the most by an SRH batter in an IPL innings, as per Cricbuzz.
#2
KL Rahul: 132* vs RCB, Dubai, 2020
In Hyderabad, Abhishek went past KL Rahul, who previously held the most runs for an Indian batter in an IPL innings.
The latter hammered 132* off just 69 balls for Punjab Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2020.
Rahul's knock, which came in Dubai, included 14 fours and 7 sixes.
PBKS successfully defended 206/3 by bowling RCB out for 109.
#3
Shubman Gill: 129 vs MI, Ahmedabad, 2023
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has the third-highest individual score for an Indian batter in IPL history.
He hammered a brilliant 129 off 60 balls against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, in 2023. His knock had 7 fours and 10 sixes.
This is also the highest individual IPL score for GT.
Chasing 234, the five-time champions were bowled out for 171.