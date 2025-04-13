Who owns highest individual score against PBKS in IPL?
What's the story
Star batter Abhishek Sharma slammed a blistering 141 to help Sunrisers Hyderabad stun Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.
With his 55-ball knock, the Orange Army chased down PBKS's score of 245/6 in just 18.3 overs.
Abhishek now has the highest individual score by an Indian batter in IPL history. He also owns the highest IPL score for a batter against PBKS.
#1
Abhishek Sharma: 141 for SRH in Hyderabad, 2025
As mentioned, Abhishek has the highest individual score against PBKS in the IPL.
Overall, the left-hander owns the third-highest individual score, only behind Chris Gayle (175* for RCB vs PWI, 2013) and Brendon McCullum (158* for KKR vs RCB, 2008).
Abhishek slammed 10 sixes in Hyderabad, the most by an SRH batter in an IPL innings, as per Cricbuzz. He also hit 14 fours.
#2
Sanju Samson: 119 for RR in Mumbai, 2021
As per Cricbuzz, Sanju Samson holds the highest score on captaincy debut for a franchise in the IPL.
He hammered a brilliant 119 off 63 balls in a high-scoring thriller against Punjab Kings in IPL 2021.
The match at the Wankhede Stadium saw PBKS score 221/6 in 20 overs. In response, Samson single-handedly led the Royals, but they fell four runs short.
#3
Chris Gayle: 117 for RCB in Bengaluru, 2015
The IPL 2015 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and PBKS saw the Gayle Storm.
Universe Boss Gayle hammered a 57-ball 117 against the Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
RCB racked up 226/3 in 20 overs before bowling PBKS out for 88.
Gayle struck 7 fours and 12 sixes as the Royal Challengers won by 138 runs.