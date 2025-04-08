Arya showed an aggressive but calculated approach to batting.

Despite wickets falling at the other end, he kept his attacking stance and never let the bowlers settle.

Notably, no other batter from PBKS' top-six could enter double digits. However, the youngster didn't look unfazed at all.

Arya's century was all about pure confidence and natural timing as he single-handedly took the innings forward.

He eventually fell to Purple Cap holder Noor Ahmad in the 14th over.