What's the story
Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya smoked a breathtaking hundred amid challenging circumstances in Match 22 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
Despite losing continuous wickets at the other end, he continued to bat aggressively and brought up his hundred off just 39 balls.
Notably, this was his joint-fourth-fastest hundred in IPL history. Here are his stats.
Strategy
Arya's fearless and calculated approach
Arya showed an aggressive but calculated approach to batting.
Despite wickets falling at the other end, he kept his attacking stance and never let the bowlers settle.
Notably, no other batter from PBKS' top-six could enter double digits. However, the youngster didn't look unfazed at all.
Arya's century was all about pure confidence and natural timing as he single-handedly took the innings forward.
He eventually fell to Purple Cap holder Noor Ahmad in the 14th over.
Rise
Arya's journey from local leagues to IPL
Arya first shot to national fame in the Delhi Premier League, where he smashed six sixes in an over.
The feat went viral and caught the attention of talent scouts. Hence, PBKS bought him for Rs 3.80 crore in the 2025 IPL auction.
However, repeating the same on a bigger platform like IPL against experienced bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin and Matheesha Pathirana was a different ball game altogether.
Comparisons
Arya's batting style draws comparisons to Virender Sehwag
Arya's batting style has also drawn comparisons to former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag.
His coaches have often compared his approach to that of Sehwag, who was known for his fearlessness under pressure and naturally aggressive mindset.
These comparisons were further validated during Arya's debut innings in the IPL, where he smoked a 23-ball 47 against Gujarat Titans.
Feat
Joint-fourth-quickest IPL ton
Arya, who completed his ton off 39 balls, smoked the second-fastest hundred for PBKS.
He is only behind David Miller, who reached the milestone off 38 balls against RCB in 2013.
Meanwhile, Arya overall slammed the joint-fourth-quickest IPL ton and the fastest versus CSK.
Besides Miller, he is only behind Chris Gayle (30 balls) and Yusuf Pathan (37 balls). The PBKS youngster equaled Travis Head's record.
Career
Eighth uncapped player with this feat
Meanwhile, Arya finished with 103 off just 42 balls, having smoked seven fours and nine sixes.
He became the eighth uncapped batter to smoke an IPL hundred.
He has joined the likes of Shaun Marsh, Manish Pandey, Paul Valthaty, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Prabhsimran Singh.
Meanwhile, across four games this season, he has raced to 158 runs at a strike rate of 210.67. This was overall his second T20 hundred.
