Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have suffered their fourth defeat on the bounce in the 2025 Indian Premier League as managed Gujarat Titans (GT) thrashed them in Match 18 in Hyderabad.

The match was defined by SRH's batting woes at home as they were restricted to 152/8 while batting first. Mohammed Siraj took four wickets.

Though GT lost two early wickets in response, skipper Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar powered them to a comfortable win.

Here are the key stats.