IPL 2025: All-round GT hand SRH their fourth successive defeat
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have suffered their fourth defeat on the bounce in the 2025 Indian Premier League as managed Gujarat Titans (GT) thrashed them in Match 18 in Hyderabad.
The match was defined by SRH's batting woes at home as they were restricted to 152/8 while batting first. Mohammed Siraj took four wickets.
Though GT lost two early wickets in response, skipper Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar powered them to a comfortable win.
Here are the key stats.
Star performer
Siraj dismantles SRH's batting order
Siraj was the star performer for Gujarat Titans as his brilliant spell included the early dismissals of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma in the powerplay.
Nitish Reddy (31) and Heinrich Klaasen (27) rescued the team with a 50-run stand after they were reduced to 50/3.
Pat Cummins played a vital role in the end overs with his quick-fire 22 off nine balls, helping SRH reach a respectable total.
Prasidh Krishna (2/25) and R Sai Kishore (2/24) assisted Siraj well.
Run chase
How did the run chase pan out?
GT were also off to a poor start as in-form batters Sai Sudharsan (5) and Jos Buttler (0) were sent back cheaply. The Titans were, however, rescued by Gill and Sundar.
While the GT skipper aced the anchor's role, Sudar attacked from the outset in his maiden assignment this season.
The duo added 90 runs for the third wicket.
Their brilliance meant the team (153/3) prevailed in just 16.4 overs. Sherfane Rutherford (35* off 16) played a destructive cameo.
Milestone reached
Siraj achieves 100 IPL wickets milestone
Siraj's dismissal of Abhishek in his third over was a landmark moment as he became the 12th Indian pacer to complete 100 IPL wickets.
Abhishek was Siraj's sixth victim in the powerplay for IPL 2025, making him the top bowler this season in these critical first overs.
No other bowler has more wickets than Siraj in the first six overs this season.
DYK
Career-best figures for Siraj
As per ESPNcricinfo, Siraj finished with 4/17 from four overs. These are now his career-best IPL figures.
He has now raced to 102 wickets from 97 games at an average of 28.88 (4W: 3).
His economy rate read 8.60. 42 of his wickets have come in the powerplay overs.
He has now raced to nine wickets across four games this season at 13.78. He now has 13 wickets from 12 games versus SRH (ER: 6.92).
Sundar
Vital knock from Sundar
Sundar was instrumental to GT's triumph as his attacking batting early on brought the required run rate down.
The southpaw was unfortunate to miss out on his maiden fifty, scoring 49 off 29 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes).
This was his career-best IPL score as he has raced to 427 runs from 61 IPL games at a strike rate of 120.62.
Though he also owns 37 scalps, he did not bowl in this game.
Gill
Maiden fifty of the season for Gill
Gill's 43-ball 61* was laced with nine fours. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has raced to 459 runs versus SRH from 14 matches at 45.90.
This was his third fifty against them (SR: 124.72).
Meanwhile, the talented Indian batter has racked up 3,362 IPL runs at 38.20 (100s: 4, 50s: 21).
In IPL 2025, he has scored 164 runs from four games at 48.66. This was his maiden 50-plus score this year.
Information
GT advance to the second place in points table
With three wins from four games, GT have now advanced to the second place the points table. Their NRR reads a brilliant +1.031. Meanwhile, SRH continue at the last spot as they have now four three games on the trot after clinching their opener (NRR: -1.629).
