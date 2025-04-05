Will Rohit Sharma play against RCB? Mahela Jayawardene provides update
What's the story
Mumbai Indians head coach, Mahela Jayawardene, has provided opened up on Rohit Sharma's injury.
The former MI skipper missed the 2025 Indian Premier League encounter against Lucknow Super Giants after sustaining a knee injury during a net session.
Jayawardene clarified that Rohit will be given time to recover before a call is taken.
Notably, MI lost the match and currently stand seventh in the standings.
Injury update
Jayawardene reveals Rohit's injury details
Following the LSG match, Jayawardene revealed that Rohit couldn't stress his injured knee after getting hit in the nets.
"Ro got hit on the knee just in the IT band, he tried to bat yesterday and could not put any weight on it," Jayawardene stated.
"Again, he came and did a fitness test early today to try and it was discomfort for him to put weight on that."
Management's choice
Decision to give Rohit more time
As per Jayawardene, MI have decided to give Rohit more time to recover before taking a call on his return.
"He felt it wasn't 100% right for him to play this game, which is why we thought we will give him a few more days," Jayawardene added.
He further hinted the management is waiting for a "positive update" on Rohit's fitness in the next few days.
Team update
MI lose to LSG in Lucknow
In Rohit's absence, MI opted for Will Jacks as Ryan Rickelton's opening partner, however, the pair couldn't get going.
Chasing a target of 204, MI (191/5) fell short at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Suryakumar Yadav's fifty for MI in the run-chase wasn't enough. Hardik Pandya earlier took a historic fifer.
The five-time champions will next take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next match on April 7 at home (Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai).
Information
Sluggish start for MI, Rohit
In the ongoing IPL 2025 season, Mumbai Indians have had a sluggish start, winning just one of their first four matches. Their only win came against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Rohit has returned scores of 0,8, and 13 so far.