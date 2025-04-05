What's the story

Mumbai Indians head coach, Mahela Jayawardene, has provided opened up on Rohit Sharma's injury.

The former MI skipper missed the 2025 Indian Premier League encounter against Lucknow Super Giants after sustaining a knee injury during a net session.

Jayawardene clarified that Rohit will be given time to recover before a call is taken.

Notably, MI lost the match and currently stand seventh in the standings.