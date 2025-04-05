IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant, Digvesh Rathi penalized for code violations
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players, Rishabh Pant and Digvesh Singh Rathi, have been fined for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) code of conduct.
The budding spinner was fined 50% of his match fee for a second offense this season. His celebration after striking with the ball is once again under the scanner.
Meanwhile, LSG captain Pant was docked ₹12 lakh for a slow over-rate during their recent match against Mumbai Indians.
Celebration penalty
Rathi's repeated celebrations lead to fines
Rathi's fine is for his repeated "notebook" celebration after taking wickets.
He was first penalized earlier this week for the same celebration after dismissing Punjab Kings's Priyansh Arya.
Despite being penalized, he repeated the act by celebrating similarly after getting rid of Naman Dhir in the match against MI.
As per the IPL, this was Rathi's second Level 1 offense under Article 2.5 of the code of conduct, which handed him two demerit points.
Over-rate penalty
Pant penalized for slow over-rate
On the other hand, Pant was fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in the MI clash.
This breach meant LSG had to keep an extra fielder inside the 30-year circle during the last over of MI's chase.
That apart, the Super Giants defended 22 runs in the final over.
The IPL clarified that Pant will be fined ₹12 lakh as this was the team's first offense under Article 2.22 of its code of conduct (minimum over-rate offenses).
Match
Summary of LSG-MI match
In a thrilling IPL encounter, LSG defended their score of 203 runs against MI.
Chasing a target of 204, MI (191/5) fell short at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Suryakumar Yadav's fifty for MI in the run-chase wasn't enough.
Earlier, MI's Hardik Pandya became the first captain in IPL history to take a five-wicket haul. For LSG, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram powered the side with fifties.