What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players, Rishabh Pant and Digvesh Singh Rathi, have been fined for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) code of conduct.

The budding spinner was fined 50% of his match fee for a second offense this season. His celebration after striking with the ball is once again under the scanner.

Meanwhile, LSG captain Pant was docked ₹12 lakh for a slow over-rate during their recent match against Mumbai Indians.