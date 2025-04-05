Pakistan's Akif Javed records his maiden ODI four-fer: Key stats
What's the story
Pakistan's 24-year-old pacer Akif Javed displayed an impressive bowling performance in the 3rd and final ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
Although Pakistan lost while chasing 265, Javed's four-wicket haul restricted NZ in the rain-curtailed affair (42 overs).
The left-arm seamer earlier made his ODI debut in the series opener.
Here are the key stats.
Spell
Javed takes key wickets of NZ
While NZ lost opener Nick Kelly early, Javed broke the 78-run partnership between Rhys Mariu and Henry Nicholls.
After dismissing Nicholls, Javed got rid of Daryl Mitchell, Muhammad Abbas, and final NZ skipper Michael Bracewell.
While the Pakistan seamer took four wickets, he was hit for 62 runs in eight overs. His tally also included a maiden over.
Profile
Akif Javed: Rising star in Pakistan's domestic cricket
Despite not being a household name, Akif Javed has been making waves in Pakistan's domestic circuit.
His image as a genuine wicket-taker with propensity to swing the ball has earned him respect.
Javed's numbers across First-Class and List A cricket are nominal.
However, he has taken 84 wickets from 68 T20s at a remarkable average of 23.53. His economy rate reads 8.23.