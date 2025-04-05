What's the story

Pakistan's 24-year-old pacer Akif Javed displayed an impressive bowling performance in the 3rd and final ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Although Pakistan lost while chasing 265, Javed's four-wicket haul restricted NZ in the rain-curtailed affair (42 overs).

The left-arm seamer earlier made his ODI debut in the series opener.

Here are the key stats.