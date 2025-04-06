Shubman Gill gets to his maiden fifty in IPL 2025
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in Match 19 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 6.
SRH, after losing the toss, were invited to bat first and could only manage 152/8 in their 20 overs.
Though GT lost two quick wickets in response, captain Shubman Gill's maiden fifty of the season meant the team prevailed comfortably.
Here we decode his stats.
Knock
Gill's match-defining partnership with Sundar
GT's chase got off to a rocky start as Sai Sudharsan (5) and Jos Buttler (0) were sent back cheaply.
The Titans were, however, rescued by Gill and Washington Sundar.
While the GT skipper aced the anchor's role, Sudar attacked from the outset.
The duo added 90 runs for the third wicket before Sundar departed for 49.
Their brilliance meant the team (153/3) prevailed in just 16.4 overs. Sherfane Rutherford (35* off 16) played a destructive cameo.
1st innings
Siraj's stellar spell restricted SRH
Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj was GT's star performer with the ball as his brilliant spell included the early dismissals of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma in the powerplay.
Nitish Reddy (31) and Heinrich Klaasen (27) rescued the team with a 50-run stand after they were reduced to 50/3.
Siraj dismissed two more batters toward the end as he claimed his career-best IPL figures - 4/17 from four overs.
Gill
Maiden fifty of the season for Gill
Gill's 43-ball 61* was laced with nine fours.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has raced to 459 runs versus SRH from 14 matches at 45.90.
This was his third fifty against them (SR: 124.72). Meanwhile, the talented Indian batter has racked up 3,362 IPL runs at 38.20 (100s: 4, 50s: 21).
In IPL 2025, he has scored 164 runs from four games at 48.66. This was his maiden 50-plus score this year.
Sundar
Vital knock from Sundar
Sundar was instrumental to GT's triumph as his attacking batting early on brought the required run rate down.
The southpaw was unfortunate to miss out on his maiden fifty, scoring 49 off 29 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes).
This was his career-best IPL score as he has raced to 427 runs from 61 IPL games at a strike rate of 120.62.
Though he also owns 37 scalps, he did not bowl in this game.