What's the story

Gujarat Titans (GT) thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in Match 19 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 6.

SRH, after losing the toss, were invited to bat first and could only manage 152/8 in their 20 overs.

Though GT lost two quick wickets in response, captain Shubman Gill's maiden fifty of the season meant the team prevailed comfortably.

Here we decode his stats.