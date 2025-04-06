Mohammed Siraj completes 100 IPL wickets with career-best 4/17: Stats
What's the story
Mohammed Siraj, the star pacer of Gujarat Titans (GT), has raced to 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The speedster accomplished the milestone with his second wicket in the IPL 2025 fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Siraj, who is among the leading pacers in the IPL currently, bowled a sensational spell and recorded his best bowling figures in the competition.
Spell
Phenomenal spell from Siraj
Siraj was at his lethal best in the powerplay overs as he dismissed both SRH openers Abhishek Sharma (18) and Travis Head (8) in this phase.
The pacer then trapped Aniket Verma (18) and Simarjeet Singh (0) in the penultimate over to finish with 4/17 from four overs.
These are now his career-best figures.
His brilliance restricted SRH to just 152/8. Prasidh Krishna (2/25) and R Sai Kishore (2/24) also bowled well.
Career
100 IPL scalps for Siraj
As per ESPNcricinfo, Siraj is now among the 26 bowlers to complete a century of IPL scalps.
He has now raced to 102 wickets from 97 games at an average of 28.88 (4W: 3). His economy rate read 8.60.
42 of his wickets have come in the powerplay overs. He has now raced to nine wickets across four games this season at 13.78.
He now has 13 wickets from 12 games versus SRH (ER: 6.92).
Journey
Siraj's journey in the IPL
Siraj started his IPL journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017.
He was bought by SRH for ₹2.6 crore from a base price of Rs. 20 lakh.
He played six matches for the Orange Army and took 10 scalps at 21.20.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought Siraj for ₹2.20 crore ahead of IPL 2018.
In 87 matches, he claimed 83 scalps for RCB at 31.44.
Information
Do you know?
Siraj, who was released by RCB, saw GT spend ₹12.25 crore for his services at the 2025 IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Siraj had set his base price at ₹2 crore ahead of the auction.