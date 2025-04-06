What's the story

Mohammed Siraj, the star pacer of Gujarat Titans (GT), has raced to 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The speedster accomplished the milestone with his second wicket in the IPL 2025 fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Siraj, who is among the leading pacers in the IPL currently, bowled a sensational spell and recorded his best bowling figures in the competition.