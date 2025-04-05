New Zealand rout Pakistan 3-0 in ODI series: Key stats
What's the story
New Zealand beat Pakistan in the 3rd ODI to win the three-match series 3-0.
The Black Caps successfully defended 264/8 in a rain-curtailed fixture (42 overs) at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Ben Sears's incredible fifer restricted the visitors to 221.
While Babar Azam slammed a fifty for Pakistan, Rhys Mariu and Michael Bracewell shone in the first innings.
Here are the key stats.
Match
How the match panned out
Being invited to bat, NZ suffered an early blow. However, Mariu, Henry Nicholls, and Daryl Mitchell took NZ past 100.
A 61-run stand between Daryl and Tim Seifert further bolstered NZ. Michael Bracewell's superb fifty eventually took NZ to 264/8.
Pakistan lacked consistent partnerships, with Abdullah Shafique, Babar, Mohammad Rizwan, and Tayyab Tahir getting starts. They perished for 221 in 40 overs.
Mariu
Mariu slams his maiden ODI fifty
NZ lost opener Nick Kelly early on. However, Mariu put on 78 runs with Henry Nicholls to get the Kiwis going.
He took NZ past 100 before getting dismissed by Sufiyan Muqeem. The former departed after scoring 58 off 61 balls. His clutch knock included 6 fours and 2 sixes.
Mariu brought up his maiden half-century in ODI cricket.
Bracewell
Bracewell leads NZ from the front
NZ were 164/4 when captain Bracewell came in. He finished the innings on a high, scoring 59 off just 40 balls. His tally included 1 four and 6 sixes.
His efforts in the last 19 overs were instrumental in boosting New Zealand's score by an impressive 99 runs.
Bracewell raced to his maiden half-century as captain in ODI cricket.
Daryl
Daryl Mitchell reaches this landmark
Daryl Mitchell scored a crucial 53-ball 43 for NZ. His effort included 3 fours and 1 six.
With his second run, Mitchell completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the milestone in his 47th ODI innings.
In 52nd ODI, the Kiwi batter has racked up 2,041 runs at an average of 48.59. His tally includes a strike-rate of 94.70.