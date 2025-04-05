What's the story

New Zealand beat Pakistan in the 3rd ODI to win the three-match series 3-0.

The Black Caps successfully defended 264/8 in a rain-curtailed fixture (42 overs) at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Ben Sears's incredible fifer restricted the visitors to 221.

While Babar Azam slammed a fifty for Pakistan, Rhys Mariu and Michael Bracewell shone in the first innings.

Here are the key stats.