New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has raced to 2,000 runs in ODI cricket.

He reached the landmark in the 3rd ODI against Pakistan at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Mitchell scored a 53-ball 43, helping the Black Caps get to 264/8 in a rain-curtailed affair (42 overs).

The Kiwi batter came into the contest with 1,998 ODI runs.

Here are the key stats.