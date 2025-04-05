NZ's Daryl Mitchell races to 2,000 ODI runs: Key stats
What's the story
New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has raced to 2,000 runs in ODI cricket.
He reached the landmark in the 3rd ODI against Pakistan at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
Mitchell scored a 53-ball 43, helping the Black Caps get to 264/8 in a rain-curtailed affair (42 overs).
The Kiwi batter came into the contest with 1,998 ODI runs.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
How Mitchell built his knock
Mitchell came in after NZ, who were invited to bat, lost Henry Nicholls at 91/2.
The former built a solid 63-run stand with Tim Seifert, which took care of the middle overs. Mitchell's effort included 3 fours and 1 six.
The Kiwi batter, who struck at 81.13, was finally dismissed by Pakistan's Akif Javed.
Runs
Mitchell reaches this landmark
As mentioned, with his second run, Mitchell completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the milestone in his 47th ODI innings.
In 52nd ODI, the Kiwi batter has racked up 2,041 runs at an average of 48.59. His tally includes a strike-rate of 94.70.
Mitchell has six tons and nine half-centuries in the format. Three of his fifties have come against Pakistan.