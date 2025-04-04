What's the story

In a thrilling IPL match on Friday, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defended their score of 203 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Chasing a target of 204, MI (191/5) fell short at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Suryakumar Yadav's fifty for MI in the run-chase wasn't enough.

Earlier, MI captain Hardik Pandya made history by becoming the first captain in IPL history to take a five-wicket haul.

For LSG, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram powered the side with fifties.