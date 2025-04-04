LSG clinch thrilling victory against MI in IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
In a thrilling IPL match on Friday, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defended their score of 203 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI).
Chasing a target of 204, MI (191/5) fell short at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Suryakumar Yadav's fifty for MI in the run-chase wasn't enough.
Earlier, MI captain Hardik Pandya made history by becoming the first captain in IPL history to take a five-wicket haul.
For LSG, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram powered the side with fifties.
Marsh
Marsh's explosive start propels LSG
Marsh set the tone for LSG with an explosive start, scoring 60 runs off just 31 balls.
LSG racked up 69 runs in the powerplay overs. Notably, Marsh scored 60 of those runs and faced 30 balls.
His innings included nine fours and two sixes.
He shared a 76-run stand alongside Markram for the opening wicket, bossing the show on his own.
After the PP overs, Marsh was dismissed by Vignesh Puthur off a tossed up delivery.
Numbers
3rd fifty for Marsh in IPL 2025
In 4 matches this season, Marsh has raced to 184 runs at 46. His strike rate reads 185.85. This was his 3rd fifty.
Overall in the IPL, Marsh has amassed 849 runs from 46 matches (40 innings) at 22.34 (SR: 136.93). This was his 6th fifty in the IPL. He has slammed 70 fours and 48 sixes.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Marsh slammed his 29th T20 fifty (100s: 1). He owns 4,609 runs from 192 matches (181 innings) at 32.
Do you know?
Marsh makes this unique record for LSG
As per Cricbuzz, Marsh has become the 2nd LSG batter to slam a 50-plus score for LSG within the powerplay. Kyle Mayers did it twice for the side. He scored 54 and 53 runs respectively versus Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in 2023.
Markram
Markram makes his presence felt for LSG
Markram faced just six balls in the PP overs, watching Marsh dictate the show for LSG.
After Marsh's dismissal, LSG were pegged back (107/3).
Markram found an able company in Ayush Badoni, adding 51 runs for the 4th wicket. This stand helped LSG steady their innings. Badoni made a solid 30 from 19 balls.
Thereafter, Markram reached his fifty in the 17th over. He was dismissed by Pandya next.
Stats
Markram surpasses 4,500 T20 runs with 6th IPL fifty
Playing his 48th IPL match, Markram has raced to 1,092 runs at 29.51. He registered his 6th fifty and his maiden one for LSG.
He scored 15, 1 and 28 for LSG ahead of this contest. He has 97 runs this season.
Markram surpassed the 4,500-run mark in T20s. In 188 matches (176 innings), Markram owns 4,502 runs at 30.62. This was his 28th fifty (100s: 1). He has 154 sixes in T20s, having slammed 4 maximums in this contest.
Pant
LSG skipper Rishabh Pant suffers 4th successive batting failure
Pant walked in when LSG were 91/2 after 8.5 overs. However, it was a short stay for the LSG skipper, who scored two runs from six balls. He was dismissed in the 11th over for a six-ball two.
A length ball from Pandya held up as Pant looked to tuck it before deriving a leading edge.
Across 4 matches this season, Pant has scored only 19 runs from 32 balls at 4.75 (SR: 59.37).
Miller
David Miller completes 3,000 runs in IPL
Miller came to bat when LSG were 158/4. He ended up with a knock of 27 from 14 balls. He was dismissed by Pandya in the 20th over. He smashed three fours and a six.
Miller, who made his IPL debut in 2012, has now featured in 134 matches. He completed 3,000 runs in his 128th inning. He owns 3,010 runs at 36-plus (50s: 13, 100s: 1).
Dismissal
Pandya dismisses Miller for 7th time in T20s
Miller faced six balls of Pandya in this contest, scoring 14 runs. In the first three balls of the 20th over, Pandya got smashed for 10 runs by Miller, who hit a two, a six and a four. However, Pandya dismissed him off the 4th ball.
Miller has now been dismissed 7 times by Pandya in T20 cricket across 14 innings.
The batter owns 70 runs at 10 (SR: 129.62). He has slammed 4 fours and 4 sixes (SR: 129.62).
Pandya
A solid fifer against LSG for Pandya
Pandya introduced himself in the 9th over of the contest. He conceded only 4 runs and got the scalp of Nicholas Pooran with a slower short ball.
In the 11th over, Pandya sent Pant back. He conceded 8 runs, including a six.
Thereafter, he returned to bowl the 18th over and dismissed half-centurion Markram. In the 20th over, he picked two scalps, including that of Miller.
Pandya managed 5/36 from his 4 overs.
MI
Pandya becomes 7th MI bowler with an IPL fifer
Pandya is now the 7th Mumbai Indians bowler with a fifer in the IPL.
He has joined the likes of Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah (twice), Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Alzarri Joseph, and Akash Madhwal.
Pandya has now become the sixth MI bowler with 60-plus wickets in the IPL. He has claimed 61 scalps from 75 innings (109 matches) at 29.09 (ER: 9.30).
Overall in the IPL, he has 72 scalps at 30.90. Notably, this was his maiden IPL fifer.
Records
Records made by Pandya with fifer versus LSG
As per Cricbuzz, Pandya became the first-ever IPL captain to claim a 5-wicket haul. He now owns 30 wickets as captain in the IPL.
He equalled the record of Anil Kumble. Only the late Shane Warne (57) owns more IPL wickets as a skipper.
Pandya also claimed his maiden T20 fifer.
Meanwhile, Pandya joined Madhwal in becoming the 2nd bowler to take a fifer against LSG in the IPL. Madhwal picked 5/5 in the IPL 2023 season in Chennai.
MI
Summary of the run-chase by MI
MI were off to a terrible start, losing openers Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks with the score reading 17/2.
Thereafter, Naman Dhir and Suryakumar added a 69-run stand to steady the ship.
Dhir slammed 46 runs from 24 balls (4s: 4, 6s: 3). Suryakumar continued to bat and added 66 runs with Tilak Varma.
Suryakumar ended with a 43-ball 67 before being dismissed by Avesh Khan.
MI were in the hunt but LSG bowled well in the final two overs.
Information
55th T20 fifty for Suryakumar
Suryakumar's 67 had nine fours and a six. He has raced to 8,074 runs from 313 T20s (289 innings) at 34.35. This was his 55th fifty (100s: 6). In the IPL, SKY owns 3,765 runs at 32.73. He now owns 25 fifties (100s: 2). He has raced to 400 fours.
Bowling
How did the LSG bowlers fare?
Shardul Thakur, who bowled an excellent 19th over, conceded 1/40 in his 4 overs. He conceded just 7 runs in the 19th over.
Avesh, who helped LSG defend their score, was excellent in the 20th over despite being knackered for a six off the 1st ball. He ended with 1/40.
Akash Deep managed 1/46 from his 4 overs. Digvesh Singh Rathi stole the show for LSG with 1/21 from 4 overs.
Lastly, spinner Ravi Bishnoi went wicketless (0/40).
Information
Here's how the points table looks
LSG edged past MI to take sixth poisition in the 10-team table. They own 4 points from 4 matches (W2 L2). LSG's NRR is +0.048. MI slipped to 7th from sixth. After four games, they have one win and three defeats.
Twitter Post
Smile, LSG fans!
Muskuraiye, Lucknow mein pehli jeet mil chuki hai 💙 pic.twitter.com/a2zXJcmhFe— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 4, 2025