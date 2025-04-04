LSG skipper Rishabh Pant suffers 4th successive batting failure: Stats
What's the story
Rishabh Pant, who is the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history, suffered a fourth consecutive failure with the bat for his new side Lucknow Super Giants.
Pant, who made headlines in the IPL 2025 mega auction, is undergoing a wretched form.
In his side's 4th match of the IPL 2025 season, Pant scored two runs against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on Friday.
Dismissal
Hardik Pandya dismisses Pant
Pant walked in when LSG were 91/2 after 8.5 overs. However, it was a short stay for the LSG skipper, who scored two runs from six balls.
He was dismissed in the 11th over. A length ball from Pandya held up as Pant looked to tuck it before deriving a leading edge.
The fielder at mid-off completed the catch after running in.
IPL 2025
Pant averages 4.75 in IPL 2025
Pant scored a duck in LSG's IPL 2025 opener against his former side Delhi Capitals.
This was followed by a score of 15 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Pant managed only 2 runs thereafter against Punjab Kings. And now, he fell for a similar score versus MI.
Across 4 matches this season, he has 19 runs from 32 balls at 4.75 (SR: 59.37).
Twitter Post
Pandya sends Pant back!
Hardik Pandya wins the battle of captains 💙— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2025
Rishabh Pant departs courtesy of an excellent catch by Corbin Bosch! 🔥
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/HHS1Gsaw71#TATAIPL | #LSGvMI | @mipaltan | @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/bntlAsAx0P