What's the story

Rishabh Pant, who is the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history, suffered a fourth consecutive failure with the bat for his new side Lucknow Super Giants.

Pant, who made headlines in the IPL 2025 mega auction, is undergoing a wretched form.

In his side's 4th match of the IPL 2025 season, Pant scored two runs against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on Friday.