Jackie Shroff was 'thrilled' with Krishna's 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon' stint

Krishna Shroff, the daughter of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and sister of Bollywood star Tiger Shroff , will soon be seen in a new reality show titled Chhoriyan Chali Gaon . The show will see 11 popular female celebrities living in a village for 60 days without any modern amenities. In an interview with Times of India, Shroff revealed how her family reacted to her participation in this unique venture.

Family support Jackie can't wait to see Shroff on 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon' Shroff revealed that her father was excited about her participation in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. "My father was so thrilled when he learned about this, he was like, 'You have to do this.' All that he believes in, all that he promotes, this show represents that," she said. "I feel like by going through this process, I'll get to know him better."

Sibling concern Tiger was worried about Shroff's comfort Shroff also shared her brother Tiger's reaction to her decision. "My brother was like, 'Are you sure you want to do this?' He knows how much I love my comfort." She added that their mother is excited but apprehensive about the time away from home. "We are very close. This distance is new to both of us, but I think we'll emerge from it stronger."