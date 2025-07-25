'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal Malik to participate in Khan's show?
The much-anticipated 19th season of Bigg Boss is set to premiere on August 30. The buzz around the new season is only intensifying, with host Salman Khan expected to drop the promo soon. While many participants' names are being speculated, reports suggest that music composer Amaal Malik may be a potential contestant this time.
Filmibeat reported that Malik is currently in talks with the makers of Bigg Boss 19 and may soon be a part of the show. An insider close to the development told the publication, "While Amaal Malik is almost on board for Bigg Boss 19, it is still not confirmed...as the singer-music composer can back out at the last moment, if needed." "The formalities have started, and he might sign the dotted lines soon."
Malik has been in the limelight recently, not for his music but for a controversial statement regarding his religion and personal life. In a podcast, he revealed that a past relationship ended due to his Muslim identity and profession. "I don't follow the religion to the T. I am the least religious guy. I believe in Karma." He took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the backlash his statement got, saying "idiots on the internet" wanted to create disharmony.