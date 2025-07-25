Google Pixel Watch 4 to feature side-mounted charging system
What's the story
Google is all set to launch its latest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 4, on August 20. The tech giant has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming device, but a new leak from Android Headlines has given us a glimpse of what to expect. The new model will come in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and offer a bunch of new colors for its bands. It will also feature a unique side-mounted charging system.
Design overhaul
Charging contacts on the left
The Pixel Watch 4 will ditch the rear-mounted connectors of its predecessors, opting for a new design with charging contacts on the left side. This change is likely due to a new sensor array on the back of the watch, which may have left very minimal space for the old charging setup. The new design is also expected to allow faster charging speeds, up to 25% quicker than before.
User convenience
Improved repairability for easier access to internal components
The updated design of the Pixel Watch 4 also allows it to lie on its side while charging, giving users a quick view of their battery status. However, this setup is not compatible with older models' chargers and requires the new dock that comes in the box. The latest model also promises improved repairability with a removable rear housing for easier access to internal components.