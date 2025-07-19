Ajay's 'Son of Sardaar 2' postponed to August 1
What's the story
The much-awaited sequel, Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, has been pushed to August 1. The makers officially announced the development on Saturday. The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 25, but has been delayed by a week. The decision likely comes in light of the success of Saiyaara, starring newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday.
Strategic move
Source calls it a 'well thought out move'
The delay is a strategic decision aimed at ensuring both films can thrive in the competitive box office landscape. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "It is a very well thought-out move for the betterment of the industry." They added that the second trailer will feature the new release date. The movie will now clash with Dhadak 2.
Twitter Post
'Jassi Paaji and toli...'
Jassi Paaji and toli will see you in cinemas worldwide on 1st August 2025.@ajaydevgn @ravikishann @mrunal0801 @neerubajwa @Deepakdobriyaal @KubbraSait @ChunkyThePanday @SaxenaSharat #MukulDev @RealVinduSingh #RoshniWalia @imsanjaimishra #AshwiniKalsekar @isahilmehta @jiostudios… pic.twitter.com/KuVRseq2Qn— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) July 19, 2025
Box office success
Meanwhile, 'Saiyaara' has taken the box office by storm
Saiyaara, despite being led by two newcomers, has managed to impress audiences. The film's intense storyline, performances by Padda and Panday, and its music have all contributed to its success. As per Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned a whopping ₹27.75 crore worldwide on its opening day, showing viewers' appetite for the romance film. It is directed by Mohit Suri.