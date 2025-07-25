MG Cyberster, India's first electric roadster, launched at ₹75L

MG Motor India has launched the Cyberster in India, the country's first all-electric convertible roadster. The vehicle is priced at ₹74.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for new bookings. However, pre-reserved customers can get it at a special price of ₹72.49 lakh. Bookings are open with a token amount of ₹51,000 through 13 MG Select dealerships in metros like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Interested buyers can also book the EV on the company's official website.

Brand expansion MG Select dealerships offer sales and service facilities The Cyberster is the second product under the 'MG Select' sub-brand, after the M9. These outlets will provide sales and service facilities with a unique look and feel through their dealership design and communication materials. Deliveries of this revolutionary vehicle are expected to start from August 10. As part of its launch offer, MG is providing a three-year/unlimited km warranty on the vehicle and lifetime warranty on the battery for first owners.

Specifications MG Cyberster gets a 77kWh battery pack The MG Cyberster comes with a 77kWh battery pack and dual oil-cooled electric motors that generate a total of 510hp of power and 725Nm torque. The vehicle is capable of going from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds, with an AWD system. It has a maximum range of up to 580km on a single charge (MIDC-certified). The car features LED headlights with DRLs, sculpted bonnet, split air intake at the front, scissor doors, arrow-shaped taillights and split diffuser at the rear.