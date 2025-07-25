Kinetic's new e-scooter, inspired by 1980s model, launching next week
What's the story
Kinetic Green is all set to re-enter the electric scooter market with a new model, the Kinetic DX. The company has confirmed that it will be unveiled on July 28, 2025. A teaser confirming the launch date has already been released, and test mules of the upcoming scooter have been spotted on Indian roads.
Design inspiration
A blend of retro design and modern features
The Kinetic DX is heavily inspired by the iconic Kinetic Honda DX, a popular scooter in India during the 1980s. Spy images show that the e-scooter's front apron, headlamp cluster, and overall silhouette reflect its retro roots while incorporating modern elements like a backlit Kinetic logo and a TFT instrument cluster.
Performance details
Performance and specifications
The Kinetic DX will be powered by a hub-mounted motor and is expected to come with battery options ranging from 2kWh to 3.5kWh. The scooter will likely have a top speed of 80km/h, making it comparable to other premium electric scooters such as the Bajaj Chetak and Hero Vida VX2. Hardware highlights are likely to include 12-inch wheels, a front disk brake, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers.
Market strategy
Future plans for India's EV market
While full specifications and pricing will be revealed at the official unveiling, Kinetic Green has aggressive plans for India's EV market. The company is expected to launch three "Born Electric" scooters over the next 18 months. This move shows its commitment to expanding its footprint in the rapidly growing electric scooter segment in India.