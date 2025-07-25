Kinetic's new e-scooter, inspired by 1980s model, launching next week

Kinetic Green is all set to re-enter the electric scooter market with a new model, the Kinetic DX. The company has confirmed that it will be unveiled on July 28, 2025. A teaser confirming the launch date has already been released, and test mules of the upcoming scooter have been spotted on Indian roads.

Design inspiration A blend of retro design and modern features The Kinetic DX is heavily inspired by the iconic Kinetic Honda DX, a popular scooter in India during the 1980s. Spy images show that the e-scooter's front apron, headlamp cluster, and overall silhouette reflect its retro roots while incorporating modern elements like a backlit Kinetic logo and a TFT instrument cluster.

Performance details Performance and specifications The Kinetic DX will be powered by a hub-mounted motor and is expected to come with battery options ranging from 2kWh to 3.5kWh. The scooter will likely have a top speed of 80km/h, making it comparable to other premium electric scooters such as the Bajaj Chetak and Hero Vida VX2. Hardware highlights are likely to include 12-inch wheels, a front disk brake, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers.