Next Article

All models in the Ather 450 range roll on 12-inch designer wheels

Ather bosses reveal details of upcoming Rizta EV

By Pradnesh Naik 06:09 pm Mar 07, 202406:09 pm

What's the story Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy's co-founders, have unveiled new information about the upcoming Rizta family electric scooter. Set to make its debut at the Ather Community Day 2024 on April 6, the e-scooter is designed with families in mind. It will feature a larger seat, increased storage, USB charging, and a mysterious smart accessory. The e-scooter is expected to rival models like the TVS iQube, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, and the all-new electric scooters from Honda.

Expected features

Enhanced storage and new smart accessories hinted

The Ather Rizta will not only boast a bigger seat but also provide more storage than the current 450 range. For reference, the Ather 450 has a 22-liter under-seat capacity, which is considerably less than the 34-liter capacity found in the Ola S1 range. Although specifics about the new smart accessory are still under wraps, the company has previously hinted at features such as touchscreen infotainment system and a large flat floorboard.

New firmware

Ather Stack 6 update and Community Day attractions

Ather Community Day 2024 will also mark the release of the latest OTA update, Ather Stack 6. This update promises to introduce messaging on the dashboard, a new mobile app, and more. Attendees will have the chance to see the recently launched 450 Apex on display and may even get to test ride the new flagship model. Some lucky attendees might even win a 450 Apex at the event. Details about Rizta's availability and pricing will be disclosed soon.