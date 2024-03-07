Next Article

The C3 micro-SUV is Citroen's best-selling model in India

Citroen to update C3 range with new features

By Pradnesh Naik 05:39 pm Mar 07, 2024

What's the story French carmaker Citroen is set to update its C3 and C3 Aircross models with new features by mid-2024, as announced by Ashwani Muppasani, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis India. The addition of automatic climate control is targeted for a July release, making the models more desirable for potential customers. These updates are strategically planned ahead of a comprehensive facelift in 2025, reflecting the company's response to consumer needs.

Missing features

Addressing feature gaps in current Citroen models

Citroen's initiative to update the C3 range includes the introduction of a foldable key, which is expected to arrive sooner than the automatic AC system. These updates are part of the company's efforts to address what Muppasani refers to as "hygiene issues" within their current offerings. The brand is actively working on enhancing the features list in response to feedback and market demands.

Strategy

Company's strategic updates for upcoming cars

The upcoming C3X model from Citroen will be launched with the newly introduced features, including automatic climate control and LED headlights. This strategic move is to ensure that the new model meets market expectations right from its release. The decision to delay the C3X launch was made to accommodate these feature enhancements, aligning with competitive standards in the entry-level and mid-size segments on our shores.