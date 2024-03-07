Next Article

The Komaki Flora rides on 12-inch dual-tone designer wheels

Komaki's new EV offers 100km range, costs under Rs. 70,000

By Pradnesh Naik 06:53 pm Mar 07, 202406:53 pm

What's the story Komaki Electric has re-launched its stylish Flora electric scooter in India, with an attractive price tag of Rs. 69,000 (ex-showroom). The new price also covers the cost of several accessories, such as a padded back stopper. Sporting a retro design, the Flora is available in four colors: Garnet Red, Jet Black, Steel Grey, and Sacramento Green. It has a detachable battery pack, providing a range of up to 100km on a single charge.

Specifications

Battery and charging specifications of Komaki Flora

Komaki Flora's 3kWh battery pack takes about 4 hours and 55 minutes to fully charge from 0% to 100%, with 90% coming at around 4 hours. The electric scooter offers practical features such as a flat floor for storage, dual footrests for rear passengers, a long seat with grab rail, a back stopper for the pillion, and an 18-liter under-seat storage compartment.

Features

Features and riding modes of the refreshed electric scooter

Equipped with modern amenities, the Flora electric scooter provides an LED DRL, a round LED headlamp with chrome surrounds, keyless entry and start, and an SOS button for emergencies. A Bluetooth-enabled sound system with radio FM is available as well. It also features parking assist, cruise control, and three riding modes: Eco, Sport, and Turbo. To enhance the overall ride experience, the scooter offers multiple sensors, self-diagnosis capabilities, wireless updates, and a smart dashboard.