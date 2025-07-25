No more Lok Sabha disruptions? Centre, opposition reach consensus

Parliamentary decorum

Speaker's appeal during question hour

During the brief sitting on Friday, Speaker Birla had expressed disappointment at the continued protests during Question Hour. He urged members to follow parliamentary rules and stressed that while disagreements are part of democracy, they should be resolved through dialogue and debate instead of sloganeering and placard displays. The House was adjourned within five minutes due to the disruptions, with only one question being taken up before the adjournment at 2:00pm.