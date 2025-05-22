What's the story

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam took to Instagram to complain about the spread of falsehoods linking him to a recent Kannada language controversy.

An X (formerly Twitter) account having a similar name to his, Sonu Nigam Singh, posted a comment against Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

The account was misattributed to Nigam, resulting in the post being widely circulated as if it were from the singer himself.

Naturally, Nigam lost his cool.