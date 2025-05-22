Sonu Nigam blasts media for spreading misinformation in Kannada row
What's the story
Renowned singer Sonu Nigam took to Instagram to complain about the spread of falsehoods linking him to a recent Kannada language controversy.
An X (formerly Twitter) account having a similar name to his, Sonu Nigam Singh, posted a comment against Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.
The account was misattributed to Nigam, resulting in the post being widely circulated as if it were from the singer himself.
Naturally, Nigam lost his cool.
Frustration voiced
'How many times have I declared I'm not on X?'
Reacting to the falsehood, Nigam shared screenshots of the fake X handle and slammed media houses for spreading the lies on Thursday.
"Times of India, are you out of your mind? How many times have I declared I am not on Twitter? Spreading misinformation on my name is only going to poison the minds of people who have loved me so much all these years," he wrote.
Twitter Post
Even Singh reacted to media misquoting him
Bahut galat baat hai ye toh...— Sonu Nigam (@SonuNigamSingh) May 22, 2025
Shabd mere, opinion mera aur credit kisi aur ko de diya jata hai. 🥹
Media ke mitron se kehna chahunga, bahut nainsaafi hai ye! https://t.co/1y83crt1CN
Previous clarification
Nigam had spoken about this X account earlier, too
Notably, this isn't the first time confusion has reigned around the X account. Back in February, Nigam had also clarified that he doesn't have an X account.
He had then said, "I am not on Twitter or X. Can you imagine a single controversial post from this Sonu Nigam Singh, can put me or my family's life in danger? Can you imagine to what extent this man has been playing with my name and credibility?"
Account owner's statement
'Sonu Nigam Singh' clarified his identity as criminal lawyer
The X account in question, Sonu Nigam Singh, had clarified in June last year that they were not impersonating the singer.
The account owner claimed that "Sonu Nigam Singh" was their birth name and that they are a criminal lawyer from Bihar.
This was after several instances of mistaken identity and misinformation linking them to Nigam.
Legal action
Meanwhile, a case was filed against Nigam in Karnataka
An FIR was filed against Nigam on May 3 under multiple sections.
The complaint was lodged by Dharmaraj A, President of the Bengaluru Urban District Unit of the pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.
This legal action came after a controversial incident where Nigam refused to sing in Kannada at his Bengaluru concert on April 22 and compared it to the Pahalgam attack, allegedly hurting sentiments.
So, news portals reporting that "Nigam" blasted Karnataka MP further fueled the controversy.