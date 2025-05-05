The Justice Ministry's Cyber Operations Lab received a tip-off from Rio State Police Intelligence, following which cops found that the alleged attack organizers were recruiting participants, including minors, online.

They planned to use "improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails" for the bombing.

They aimed to frame the attack as a "collective challenge" and gain notoriety on social media.

Among those arrested was the suspected leader of the group (for illegal possession of a firearm) and a teenager (for storing child pornography).