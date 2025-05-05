What's the story

The rumors of Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan teaming up for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 have been put to rest.

The speculation stemmed from a recent Mid-Day report, claiming the two actors were in talks for the sequel to David Dhawan's comedy, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

However, an industry insider has now confirmed to Hindustan Times that Aaryan is not in talks for the project.