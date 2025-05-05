Will Kartik Aaryan star in 'Mujhse Shaadi...2'? Find out
What's the story
The rumors of Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan teaming up for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 have been put to rest.
The speculation stemmed from a recent Mid-Day report, claiming the two actors were in talks for the sequel to David Dhawan's comedy, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.
However, an industry insider has now confirmed to Hindustan Times that Aaryan is not in talks for the project.
Career choices
Aaryan's focus on solo-led films, not multi-hero projects
The insider clarified, "The actor is busy with filming his current project and has a few more in the pipeline that he wants to wrap up first."
"Aaryan is busy with his ongoing project and has several others lined up as well."
"Kartik is currently focused on solo-led films because he believes that's the path best aligned with his growth and the space he's carved for himself."
"It's not about avoiding ensemble or multi-hero projects—it's about [his confidence]."
Filmography
Aaryan's recent projects and upcoming releases
Aaryan was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
He's currently filming an untitled project with Sreeleela under Anurag Basu's direction.
It will premiere on Diwali.
He also has two films lined up for 2026: Karan Johar's fantasy film Naagzilla and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans.