What's the story

The much-anticipated historical action drama, Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi and Sai Tamhankar, had a dismal start at the box office on day one (Friday).

The film received mostly positive responses from both audiences and critics, but couldn't live up to the hype.

As per Sacnilk, the film only garnered ₹1 crore on the first day.

It is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar.