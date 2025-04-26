Emraan's 'Ground Zero' opens poorly at ₹1cr despite positive reviews
The much-anticipated historical action drama, Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi and Sai Tamhankar, had a dismal start at the box office on day one (Friday).
The film received mostly positive responses from both audiences and critics, but couldn't live up to the hype.
As per Sacnilk, the film only garnered ₹1 crore on the first day.
It is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar.
Box office performance
'Ground Zero' needs to improve its numbers
Despite the rave reviews, Ground Zero opened to a mere 8.63% Hindi occupancy overall on Friday, Sacnilk reported.
The film reported 4.71% occupancy in the morning shows, 8.25% in the afternoon, 7.49% in the evening and a slightly better 14.06% in the night shows.
Having been made with a production budget of ₹50 crore (including prints and advertising costs), the film needs to up its numbers for a longer theatrical run.
Film synopsis
'Ground Zero' plot and star-studded cast
Ground Zero is an action drama based on the aftermath of the 2001 Parliament attack.
The plot centers around a BSF officer named Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey (Hashmi), who spearheads an important mission to kill terrorist Ghazi Baba after a two-year probe.
The film also stars Zoya Hussain, Aeklavya Tomer, Lalit Prabhakar, and Mukesh Tiwari in pivotal roles.
It is competing with Kesari Chapter 2 and Jaat at the box office.