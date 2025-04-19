What's the story

In a delightful surprise for fans, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have announced the re-release of their critically acclaimed film, Piku.

The movie, which originally hit theaters in 2015, will return to the big screen on May 9, 2025, on its 10th anniversary.

Padukone announced the news on Instagram with a video featuring Bachchan and also paid tribute to co-star Irrfan, who passed away in 2020.