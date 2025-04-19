Deepika-Amitabh-Irrfan's 'Piku' to re-release on this date
What's the story
In a delightful surprise for fans, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have announced the re-release of their critically acclaimed film, Piku.
The movie, which originally hit theaters in 2015, will return to the big screen on May 9, 2025, on its 10th anniversary.
Padukone announced the news on Instagram with a video featuring Bachchan and also paid tribute to co-star Irrfan, who passed away in 2020.
Twitter Post
Here's the announcement video
"Aadmi ka emotion, uske motion se juda hai…"— sonytv (@SonyTV) April 19, 2025
Kabhi kabhi, ek safar sirf manzil tak nahi — dil tak le jaata hai.
Yaad hai Piku ka safar?
Hassi, takraar, aur woh bepanah pyaar —
Piku phir se aa rahi hai, aapke nazdeeki cinema hall mein.
Re-releasing on 9th May. pic.twitter.com/HwDrp4Ugh6
Fan reactions
'Piku' re-release announcement sparked fan excitement
Naturally, the news of Piku's re-release has sent fans into a frenzy.
Padukone's Instagram post was flooded with comments of excitement and anticipation for the movie returning to theaters.
One fan wrote, "One of the best movies I've ever seen! Outstanding ."
Another wrote, "This is my favorite movie ever. Cannot wait to experience the magic once again."
Film details
'Piku' plot and supporting cast
In Piku, Padukone leads as a daughter on a road trip with her father (Bachchan). Irrfan plays their cab driver.
The movie was appreciated for its humor, and the cast was praised for its performances.
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, it also featured Jisshu Sengupta, Moushumi Chatterjee, and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.
It's streaming on SonyLIV.