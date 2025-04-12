What's the story

Recently speaking at the Synapse Conclave, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane weighed in on the increasing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Indian film industry.

Kashyap, known for his candid critiques of mainstream Hindi cinema, lamented Bollywood's obsession with remakes.

He said, "If you're talking about the influence of AI in Hindi cinema—let's be honest, they haven't made anything original in a while... It's mostly remakes."

"And to be fair, AI could probably help them make better copies."