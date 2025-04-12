Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' to begin filming in October: Report
What's the story
The much-awaited cop-based action thriller Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring Prabhas, is set to go on floors from September/October this year, reported Pinkvilla.
The film, which has been in the scripting stage for a long time, will attempt to redefine the cop-genre with its unique hero-villain story.
The film is expected to be released in 2027.
Genre-breaking film
'Spirit' is more than just a typical cop thriller
A source told Pinkvilla, "With Vanga, you can expect a genre-breaking film and he spent over six months to develop the story into a screenplay."
"The casting has been going on in tandem, and with most of the things now falling in place, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to take Spirit with Prabhas on floors from September/October 2025."
Spirit is produced by Bhushan Kumar with Vanga and Pranay Reddy Vanga.
Physical transformation
Prabhas to focus on fitness for 'Spirit'
Before diving into Spirit, Prabhas is likely to wrap up his current projects, The Raja Saab and Fauji.
"Sandeep Reddy Vanga wants to shoot for Spirit in a certain way and has requested Prabhas to acquire a lean physique."
"The idea is to make sure that most of the stunts in Spirit are performed by Prabhas, and the Rebel Star too is excited to take up the challenge."
Global casting
International casting for 'Spirit' underway
The casting for other pivotal characters in Spirit is still in the works, with Vanga aiming at casting actors from the US and Korea.
Moreover, previous reports suggested that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan would play the antagonists in the project, but there has been no confirmation yet.
After Spirit, Vanga will start writing for Animal Park, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.
Prabhas, meanwhile, has Salaar 2 and Kalki 2898 AD sequel in the pipeline.