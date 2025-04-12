What's the story

The much-awaited cop-based action thriller Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring Prabhas, is set to go on floors from September/October this year, reported Pinkvilla.

The film, which has been in the scripting stage for a long time, will attempt to redefine the cop-genre with its unique hero-villain story.

The film is expected to be released in 2027.