'Haven't aged well, problematic': Imran on uncle Aamir's initial films
What's the story
Actor Imran Khan, in a recent interview with Filmfare, was asked about the filmography of his uncle, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.
Imran said that some of Aamir's 90s films haven't aged particularly well.
Specifically, Imran named Raja Hindustani, a major 1996 hit, as "very uncomfortable to watch."
The film also stars Karisma Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi.
Critical perspective
Imran's views on Aamir's 90s films
Imran said, "You know, there are some of his 90s films that have not aged well, and when you look at them through a modern lens, they are kind of problematic."
"There are moments that are quite uncomfortable. Raja Hindustani, which was a staggering hit, is very uncomfortable to watch."
"You look at it, and you go, 'This is wrong; we are not supposed to,' so there are a fair amount of 90s films that are uncomfortable by today's measures."
Guiding principles
Imran's admiration for uncle Aamir's integrity
Further in the interview, Imran admitted to loving Aamir's integrity.
"In my own way, I am tremendously led by him. Through life, whenever I am facing a dilemma, I think, 'What would Aamir do?"
"Your guiding principle must come from what is morally justifiable and then what is the most truthful and most authentic way that we can render this story," he added.
Imran, away from films since 2015, is now preparing for his comeback project alongside Bhumi Pednekar.