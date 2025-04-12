What's the story

Actor Imran Khan, in a recent interview with Filmfare, was asked about the filmography of his uncle, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

Imran said that some of Aamir's 90s films haven't aged particularly well.

Specifically, Imran named Raja Hindustani, a major 1996 hit, as "very uncomfortable to watch."

The film also stars Karisma Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi.