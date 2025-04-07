What's the story

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is renowned for his hard-hitting stories of real-life heroes that blend powerful storytelling with a thrilling dose of patriotism.

His next, Kesari: Chapter 2, is based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, with Kumar essaying the role of noted lawyer C Sankaran Nair.

As we wait for Kesari 2's release on April 18, let's walk down memory lane and revisit some of Kumar's films inspired by true events.