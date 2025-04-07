'Sarfira' to 'Mission Raniganj': Akshay's films based on real heroes
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is renowned for his hard-hitting stories of real-life heroes that blend powerful storytelling with a thrilling dose of patriotism.
His next, Kesari: Chapter 2, is based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, with Kumar essaying the role of noted lawyer C Sankaran Nair.
As we wait for Kesari 2's release on April 18, let's walk down memory lane and revisit some of Kumar's films inspired by true events.
#1
'Pad Man'
In Pad Man, Kumar starred as Lakshmikant Chauhan, inspired by Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur who revolutionized menstrual hygiene in rural India.
The film, directed by R Balki, tells the story of Chauhan's journey to develop affordable sanitary pads for women without access to proper menstrual care.
It won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.
Stream it on ZEE5 and Netflix.
#2
'Mission Mangal'
In Mission Mangal, Kumar plays scientist Rakesh Dhawan, a fictional character inspired by key figures in India's Mars Orbiter Mission, primarily Mylswamy Annadurai.
Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film highlights the challenges and victories of the ISRO team that made India's historic space feat a reality.
It boasts an ensemble cast, including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, and Kirti Kulhari.
Its OTT home is JioHotstar.
#3
'Mission Raniganj'
Kumar brought to life the real-life hero Jaswant Singh Gill in the drama Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.
The 2023 disaster thriller expertly shows Gill's daring rescue of 65 miners trapped in the flooded Raniganj Coalfields in 1989.
The film pays tribute to one of India's most inspiring rescue missions and stars Parineeti Chopra alongside Kumar.
Watch it on Netflix.
#4
'Sarfira'
Sarfira, released in 2024, is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.
It brings to light the true story of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan, and is an adaptation of his memoir, Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.
Though the film didn't work at the box office, Kumar received positive reviews for his performance.
It's now streaming on JioHotstar.
#5
'Sky Force'
Kumar recently starred in the action drama Sky Force, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.
The film is based on India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war.
Kuamr played Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja, a character based on Vir Chakra awardee Om Prakash Taneja.
Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.