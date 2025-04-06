What's the story

Ananth Mahadevan, the veteran actor-filmmaker, is all set for his latest directorial, Phule,releasing on April 11.

The film, a biopic on social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in lead roles.

While history-based films often face controversy, Mahadevan expressed confidence in his approach during a recent interview with The Free Press Journal.

He also revealed why he chose Gandhi and Patralekhaa for the roles.