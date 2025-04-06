'Phule': Why director chose Patralekhaa, Pratik Gandhi for biographical drama
What's the story
Ananth Mahadevan, the veteran actor-filmmaker, is all set for his latest directorial, Phule,releasing on April 11.
The film, a biopic on social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in lead roles.
While history-based films often face controversy, Mahadevan expressed confidence in his approach during a recent interview with The Free Press Journal.
He also revealed why he chose Gandhi and Patralekhaa for the roles.
Casting decisions
Mahadevan explained his casting choces
When asked about the casting, Mahadevan said, "I needed actors who would look as if they walked out of the sketch. But at the same time, I also needed actors who would be outstanding actors."
"Normally, I cast against type, and it's not necessary that if I am making a film about characters from Maharashtra or a particular region, I need to cast from there."
Praise for actors
Director's praise for Patralekhaa and Gandhi
The filmmaker further added, "Pratik Gandhi, I worked with him in Scam 1992 as a co-actor, and I suddenly saw his range and his ability. I saw him as the second Sanjeev Kumar."
"Patralekhaa, I had seen her in City Lights. She had internalized that part, and I needed that kind of intensity."
"Both of them, now if you see the poster, they look like the sketch. So, it was like they matched. They ticked all the boxes."
Film's significance
'Phule' was a film waiting to be made, says Mahadevan
Mahadevan stressed the historical and social importance of the Phules's work, saying, "It was a film that was waiting to be made and asking to be made."
"Particularly because both Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule have been relegated to just a paragraph or a chapter in textbooks."
"For some reason, all that has been sort of brushed under the carpet by our historians."
"So, it is a very urgent film which is needed for this generation."
Authenticity
'My film doesn't have an agenda'
Further speaking about his research, the actor-director added, "So, my film does not have an agenda."
"My film has extensive research, and nothing can be debated. If anyone brings up any issue, all those points are there in the books of research that we had unearthed."
"So, none of it is fabricated. None of it is fictionalized."