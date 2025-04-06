What's the story

Biplab Goswami, the writer of the acclaimed drama Laapataa Ladies, has responded to the recent plagiarism allegations against the makers.

The Hindi-language film has been accused of copying from a 2019 Arabic short film, Burqa City.

Speaking to Zoom, Goswami clarified that the story for Laapataa Ladies was registered in 2014, long before its script was even written.

Laapataa Ladies was directed by Kiran Rao, while Burqa City was helmed by Fabrice Bracq.