Salman Khan announces re-release of 'Andaz Apna Apna'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has announced the much-awaited re-release of the beloved comedy film Andaz Apna Apna, co-starring Aamir Khan.
The film, which was released in 1994, is popular for its impeccable comic timing and cast performances.
In a social media post on Monday, Khan shared a trailer highlighting the movie's iconic moments and revealed it will hit theaters again on April 25, 2025.
With this, two Salman Khan movies (Sikandar and AAA) will be playing in the halls simultaneously.
Trailer release
'Andaz Apna Apna' to be restored and remastered
The official Instagram handle of Andaz Apna Apna announced the re-release with a poster, adding that the film will be "restored & remastered in 4K & Dolby 5.1."
Speculation around the classic making it back to the screens has been doing rounds for a while now, especially with the film completing its 30th anniversary.
This announcement has given a boost to the anticipation.
Amar Prem Ka Andaaz is back... #AndazApnaApna Re-releasing In Cinemas on 25th April 2025 Nationwide@AndazApnaApna_ @VinayPictures #VinaySinha @RajSantoshi #AamirKhan @TandonRaveena #KarismaKapoor @nammsinha @pritisinha333 @aamodsinha @shreyoby pic.twitter.com/AovaVECUAJ— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 7, 2025
Potential sequel
Salman-Aamir might collaborate on 'Andaz Apna Apna' sequel
Interestingly, both Khan and Aamir are keen on collaborating for an Andaz Apna Apna sequel.
While celebrating Aamir's 60th birthday last month, both superstars apparently discussed AAA 2. Director Rajkumar Santoshi was also present at the gathering.
Earlier, representatives of the original producers had told The Times of India that sequel talks will start "right after the re-release."
Film details
'Andaz Apna Apna' is a classic Hindi comedy film
Andaz Apna Apna is a classic Hindi comedy film also starring Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor.
The movie is remembered for its quirky humor and unforgettable one-liners. It also brought us the iconic comic villain Crime Master Gogo, played by Shakti Kapoor.
