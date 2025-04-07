What's the story

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has announced the much-awaited re-release of the beloved comedy film Andaz Apna Apna, co-starring Aamir Khan.

The film, which was released in 1994, is popular for its impeccable comic timing and cast performances.

In a social media post on Monday, Khan shared a trailer highlighting the movie's iconic moments and revealed it will hit theaters again on April 25, 2025.

With this, two Salman Khan movies (Sikandar and AAA) will be playing in the halls simultaneously.