What's the story

Actor Kunal Kapoor has been quite selective about his film choices. He was last seen in the 2021 project, The Empire.

Now, he will star in the Netflix thriller, Jewel Thief, releasing on April 25.

In an interview, Kapoor spoke about the excitement behind this project and explained his hiatus.

He said, "I grew up watching these films [filled with] dialogue baazi. It's great fun to do, especially because all the films that I have done have been more real."