Aryan's Netflix series to present Bobby-Raghav in 'completely new avatars'
Actors Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal will be seen in unexpected roles in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Both actors are known for their recent performances as antagonists and will be stepping away from these darker personas for this project, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Deol's career had a remarkable resurgence after he played Abrar in Animal, while Juyal earned critical acclaim for essaying Fani in Kill.
Casting strategy
A source close to the project told the portal, "It's a deliberate creative decision to cast Bobby and Raghav against type."
"In recent times, both of them have built a reputation for playing brooding, powerful antagonists, so watching them in completely new avatars will be a refreshing change for the audience."
"Their chemistry is electric, and Aryan has tapped into a side of them that hasn't been seen before. It's a bold move that's going to pay off."
Career shift
Deol and Juyal's career evolution
This will be the first time Deol and Juyal will share screen space.
Both actors have made interesting career shifts; Deol has transitioned to more layered, intense characters, while Juyal has become an all-rounder who can shine in a variety of genres.
The plot details of the show still remain under wraps, and its release date is awaited.