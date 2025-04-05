What's the story

Actors Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal will be seen in unexpected roles in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Both actors are known for their recent performances as antagonists and will be stepping away from these darker personas for this project, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Deol's career had a remarkable resurgence after he played Abrar in Animal, while Juyal earned critical acclaim for essaying Fani in Kill.