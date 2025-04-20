What's the story

The much-anticipated biopic of Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik, which was supposed to star Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has been shelved.

Speaking to PTI recently, director Raj Kumar Gupta revealed, "With Salman Khan, there was one film on which we were talking about with Atul (Khan's brother-in-law Agnihotri) and Alvira (Khan's sister)."

"There was talk of bringing Ravindra Kaushik biopic. I had the rights, and then it expired, and I didn't renew it. So, we did not do it."