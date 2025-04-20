Here's why Salman Khan-starrer Ravindra Kaushik biopic never happened
What's the story
The much-anticipated biopic of Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik, which was supposed to star Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has been shelved.
Speaking to PTI recently, director Raj Kumar Gupta revealed, "With Salman Khan, there was one film on which we were talking about with Atul (Khan's brother-in-law Agnihotri) and Alvira (Khan's sister)."
"There was talk of bringing Ravindra Kaushik biopic. I had the rights, and then it expired, and I didn't renew it. So, we did not do it."
Film details
Khan's involvement and the biopic's storyline
Back in 2021, it was reported that Khan would play Kaushik in Gupta's film.
A source close to the project had told Pinkvilla, "It's a film based on the life of Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik. He is famously known as Black Tiger and is regarded as India's best spy ever."
"Raj Kumar Gupta has been researching his life for the last five years, and he has finally managed to lock a screenplay that does justice to the achievements of Kaushik."
Career updates
Gupta's upcoming project and Khan's recent work
Meanwhile, Gupta is gearing up for Raid 2, the sequel to his 2018 film Raid.
The upcoming film stars an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor, and Amit Sial.
Meanwhile, Khan was last seen in the action movie Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna and is reportedly gearing up to reunite with Sanjay Dutt for a film tentatively titled Ganga Ram.