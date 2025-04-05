Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' may arrive on Netflix on this date
What's the story
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, will likely make its digital debut on Netflix on April 11, reported India Today.
Although an official confirmation from the streaming giant is still awaited, this date seems likely as the film approaches the end of its theatrical run.
This historical drama has been a major commercial success, the biggest hit of Kaushal's career.
Box office success
'Chhaava' nearing ₹600 crore net at the box office
Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava is well on its way to earning an impressive ₹600 crore net at the box office.
Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in leading roles, the film is based on Shivaji Sawant's acclaimed Marathi novel of the same name.
With its OTT release coming up, Chhaava will reach a wider audience.
Upcoming movies
More about 'Chhaava' and Kaushal's next projects
Chhaava also stars Ashutosh Rana, Viineet Kumar Siingh, and Divya Dutta in key roles.
The Hindi version of the film was released in theaters on February 14, while the Telugu one was released on screens on March 7.
Kaushal is currently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and will also feature in Amar Kaushik's mythological project Mahavatar.