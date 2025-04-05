Akshaye Khanna sets Telugu debut with Prasanth Varma's 'Mahakali'
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Akshaye Khanna will be joining the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film Mahakali.
After his recent impressive performance as Aurangzeb in Chhaava, Khanna's next will be directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru.
The pan-India superhero film will be the third installment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.
Plot details
'Mahakali' to be India's 1st female superhero film
Mahakali will be India's first female superhero film and will give a unique take on the revered Goddess Kali.
Set against the rich cultural backdrop of Bengal, the film aims to tell a raw and rustic story that will appeal to the masses.
The film was announced in October 2024, and the filmmakers have said that Mahakali is a movement toward inclusivity and representation.
Film's impact
'Mahakali' will break stereotypes, redefine beauty standards
Mahakali is expected to break stereotypes and will have a bold and refreshing portrayal of the revered Goddess Kali by a dark-skinned actor in the lead.
The narrative will capture the essence of Bengal and its deep-rooted traditions with stunning visuals and an emotionally gripping story.
Varma is best known for directing Hanu-Man in 2024 and is next working on Jai Hanuman.
Twitter Post
In case you missed it, here's the film's teaser
Excited to join hands with @RKDStudios to bring a powerful new force to the universe 🔥— Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) October 10, 2024
Presenting the rise of #MAHAKĀLI ⚜️ - an embodiment of Goddess Kali, the fiercest destroyer of evil.
This Navratri, we’re breaking the mold and redefining what a superhero can be. 🙏… pic.twitter.com/HCId8MzrkR