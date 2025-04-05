IT department issues notice to Prithviraj Sukumaran: Here's why
What's the story
Amid the several controversies surrounding his latest directorial L2: Empuraan, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran has received a notice from the Income Tax (IT) department.
According to reports, the notice is related to payment issues of three films—Kaduva, Gold, and Jana Gana Mana—co-produced by Sukumaran and released in 2022.
Along with backing these projects, Sukumaran also headlined them.
Interestingly, Sukumaran didn't take any payment as an actor, instead charging fees as a co-producer, around ₹40cr.
Income clarification
IT department seeks clarification on Sukumaran's income
The IT notice asks Sukumaran to list out his income declarations for these films. The deadline is April 29.
The department has claimed it was a routine procedure and a follow-up to searches at premises related to Sukumaran in 2022.
Sukumaran produced these films under his banner, Prithviraj Productions, established in 2017.
Film controversies
Controversies surrounding 'Empuraan' and co-producer's establishments raided
Meanwhile, the controversies surrounding Empuraun snowballed after several right-wing outfits objected to scenes depicting the Gujarat riots.
Subsequently, the makers voluntarily re-censored the movie, with 24 cuts.
Lead actor Mohanlal also released a statement regretting any distress caused by the movie, adding that it doesn't intend to promote hatred toward any religion or political ideology.
On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the establishments of Gokulam Gopalan, one of the producers of Empuraun, reportedly seizing ₹1.5 crore in cash.