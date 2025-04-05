What's the story

Amid the several controversies surrounding his latest directorial L2: Empuraan, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran has received a notice from the Income Tax (IT) department.

According to reports, the notice is related to payment issues of three films—Kaduva, Gold, and Jana Gana Mana—co-produced by Sukumaran and released in 2022.

Along with backing these projects, Sukumaran also headlined them.

Interestingly, Sukumaran didn't take any payment as an actor, instead charging fees as a co-producer, around ₹40cr.