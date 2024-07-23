In short Simplifying... In short Finance Minister Sitharaman has announced a revision in the tax structure, increasing the standard deduction for salaried employees to ₹75,000 and family pensions to ₹25,000.

She also proposed a review of the Income Tax Act, 1961 to reduce litigation and simplify capital gains taxation.

Short-term gains on certain assets will be taxed at 20%, with the exemption limit for some financial instruments rising to ₹1.25 lakh annually. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

FM announces revisions under new tax regime

New tax slabs announced in Union Budget 2024

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:38 pm Jul 23, 202412:38 pm

What's the story In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced updates to the new tax regime. The tax slabs are now: ₹0-₹3 lakh: Nil ₹3-₹7 lakh: 5% ₹7-₹10 lakh: 10% ₹10-₹12 lakh: 15% ₹12-₹15 lakh: 20% Above ₹15 lakh: 30% According to the FM, salaried employees could save ₹17,500 under the new tax regime.

I-T announcement

Increase in standard deductions

During her speech in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman also announced a ₹25,000 increase in the standard deduction for salaried employees under the new tax regime, raising it to ₹75,000. The deduction for family pensions will also rise from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000. These changes are expected to benefit around 4 crore salaried and pensioner individuals, the FM said.

Review process

FM proposes review of I-T Act, 1961

Additionally, the FM proposed a review of the Income Tax Act, 1961 within six months to reduce litigation. "I propose to review the Income Tax Act...to reduce litigation, in six months. A beginning is being made in the Finance Bill by easing the tax regime for charities. Two tax exemption regimes for charities are proposed to be merged into one," she said.

Benefits

Capital gains taxation to be simplified

Sitharaman announced that capital gains taxation will be simplified. Short-term gains on certain financial assets will be taxed at 20%. To benefit lower and middle-income groups, the exemption limit for some financial instruments will rise to ₹1.25 lakh annually. Unlisted bonds, debentures, debt mutual funds, and market-linked debentures will be taxed on gains regardless of holding period, she said.