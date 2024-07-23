The government also aims to prioritize and promote the use of the Indian Rupee

India to simply FDI rules, prioritize use of INR

What's the story In the 2024 Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced several measures aimed at increasing inflows of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs). The Finance Minister stated that rules and recognition for FDIs will be streamlined to facilitate their inflow. The government also aims to prioritize and promote the use of the Indian Rupee for overseas investments.

FDIs from China

Increased FDI inflows from China can help India enhance participation in global supply chain. Over the years, India has attracted substantial foreign investment in the form of FDIs and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI). With global investing themes such as 'China+1', cleantech and green energy, and AI development, simplied FDI rules can bring more investments into India.