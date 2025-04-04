What's the story

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a series of raids on the Tamil Nadu and Kerala offices linked to Gokulam Gopalan, a prominent businessman and film producer.

Gopalan is best known for producing the blockbuster movie L2: Empuraan, which recently crossed the ₹200cr mark at the box office.

The raids were conducted early on Friday, targeting multiple locations, including Gopalan's Gokul Chit Funds office in Chennai's Kodambakkam.