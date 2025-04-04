ED raids offices linked to 'L2: Empuraan' producer
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a series of raids on the Tamil Nadu and Kerala offices linked to Gokulam Gopalan, a prominent businessman and film producer.
Gopalan is best known for producing the blockbuster movie L2: Empuraan, which recently crossed the ₹200cr mark at the box office.
The raids were conducted early on Friday, targeting multiple locations, including Gopalan's Gokul Chit Funds office in Chennai's Kodambakkam.
Investigation details
ED's operation linked to 'Empuraan's release and financial dealings
Sources told Mathrubhumi that the ED's investigation could be linked to the controversy over Empuraan's release and financial dealings. The producer has been under the scanner over multiple issues raised about the film's production.
Meanwhile, a PTI report suggests that the searches were associated with alleged foreign exchange violations.
Film dispute
'L2: Empuraan' controversy and RSS's harsh criticism
The controversy over L2: Empuraan erupted after the movie drew flak for its references to the 2002 Gujarat riots and portrayal of right-wing politics.
Right-wing outfits, including those affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), slammed the movie for its "anti-Hindu" narrative.
RSS's Organiser magazine slammed the movie for glorifying terrorism, calling it "anti-Bharat and anti-Hindu" as it "undermines Bharat's nationhood, culture, constitution and democratic institutions."
Political stance
BJP's measured response to 'L2: Empuraan' controversy
In a surprising turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Kerala has maintained a measured stance on the L2: Empuraan controversy.
This is especially surprising given that the Organiser, the mouthpiece of the RSS—the BJP's ideological parent—has taken a critical stand against the movie.
The BJP maintained "the film should be viewed as a film" and has exercised restraint and caution in its response to the row.
Election strategy
Earlier, makers agreed to voluntary cuts in 'L2: Empuraan'
The Kerala BJP's soft approach to the L2: Empuraan controversy is said to reflect its larger strategy to expand its appeal in the state.
Meanwhile, following the backlash, Gopalan, the founder and chair of Gokul Chit Funds, swiftly agreed to cut out the controversial scenes and release a new version.
Star Mohanlal has publicly apologized for hurting sentiments.
Prithviraj Sukumaran has directed and acted in this social drama, which is a sequel to Lucifer.