MK Stalin and the DMK government are in the opposition's crosshairs over alleged lax response

DMK government faces flak for 'lax' probe in rape case

By Snehil Singh 05:29 pm Dec 09, 202405:29 pm

What's the story The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu is facing the ire of opposition leaders for its handling of a rape case of a mentally challenged college student. The incident came to light after the victim's father found inappropriate messages on her phone. He reported the matter to Chintadripet All Women Police, resulting in charges against seven people, including a minor and the victim's classmate.

Police negligence

Initial police response and opposition's criticism

The victim's father first approached Ayanavaram police, who reportedly let the accused off with a warning. This drew criticism from opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, who questioned if the police were aware of the seriousness of crimes against women. "Are the police unaware that crimes against women must be thoroughly investigated?" he asked.

Investigation delay

BJP state president questions police authority

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President K Annamalai also condemned the police's actions, questioning their authority to release suspects with only a warning. He announced that the BJP would petition the Deputy General of Police for action against those responsible for delaying the investigation. "Who gave the police the authority to let go of the accused in a sexual violence case with just a warning?" he asked.

Crime details

Survivor's ordeal and opposition's demand for action

The survivor alleged that she was repeatedly assaulted by a group of men who befriended her on social media and through a common college friend. The accused allegedly took her to a lodge on Wall Tax Road in Chennai where she was raped multiple times. AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami accused Chief Minister MK Stalin's government of negligence in handling such cases. He urged Stalin to ensure strict legal punishment for all culprits involved without delay.