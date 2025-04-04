What's the story

The much-awaited horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and Tabu, will be shooting its climax in Hyderabad from April 17.

Helmed by Priyadarshan, the final sequences of the film will be filmed over a month-long schedule at Ramoji Studios and will be wrapped up by mid-May.

Based on Mid-Day reports, this is a major step forward for the project, which began shooting in January in Rajasthan.