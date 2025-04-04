Akshay Kumar, Tabu to shoot 'Bhooth Bangla' climax in Hyderabad
What's the story
The much-awaited horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and Tabu, will be shooting its climax in Hyderabad from April 17.
Helmed by Priyadarshan, the final sequences of the film will be filmed over a month-long schedule at Ramoji Studios and will be wrapped up by mid-May.
Based on Mid-Day reports, this is a major step forward for the project, which began shooting in January in Rajasthan.
Plot details
'Bhooth Bangla' to explore black magic, witchcraft
Bhooth Bangla will delve into black magic and witchcraft, with Kumar's character busting myths about the same.
"A huge set of a palace has been designed by art director Sabu Cyril at Ramoji Studios for this portion," a source told Mid-Day.
"The principal cast will be part of the sequence that will see Kumar's magician bust myths about black magic."
"Though tackling a serious subject, it will be an entertaining sequence, just like the director managed with his psychological thriller, Bhool Bhulaiyaa."
Reunion
'Bhooth Bangla' marks reunion of Kumar and Priyadarshan
Notably, Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Kumar and Priyadarshan after a 15-year hiatus.
The film, which is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, is a mix of fantasy, horror, and humor to explore the topic of black magic.
The script even references some of the oldest Vedas while making its case against witchcraft, curses, and sorcery.
Next steps
'Bhooth Bangla' to proceed to London for the final leg
After wrapping up the Hyderabad schedule, the cast, including Kumar, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi, will head to London for the final leg of shooting. This leg will include the filming of a song and some talkie portions.
The film is slated for release in April 2026, giving plenty of time for post-production work. This includes extensive visual effects, which are a major element of the film.