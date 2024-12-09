Summarize Simplifying... In short The makers of the hit film 'Amaran' were forced to blur a phone number in a scene after a ₹1.1cr lawsuit was filed by the real-life owner of the number, Vaageesan.

The number was mistakenly thought to be that of actress Pallavi, leading to a flood of calls for Vaageesan.

Despite the controversy, 'Amaran', a biopic on Major Mukund Varadarajan, has raked in over ₹300 crore in its first five weeks. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Engineering student sued 'Amaran' makers

'Amaran': ₹1.1cr lawsuit forces makers to delete this controversial scene

By Tanvi Gupta 03:12 pm Dec 09, 202403:12 pm

What's the story The makers of the Tamil film Amaran, featuring Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan, have finally deleted a controversial scene from the movie. This comes after they were served a legal notice seeking ₹1.1 crore in compensation. The plaintiff is an engineering student from Chennai, Vaageesan, who was bombarded with calls from Pallavi's fans after his phone number was used in the aforementioned scene. Here's what happened.

Legal action

Vaageesan received over 4,000 calls from Pallavi's fans

In the now-deleted scene, Pallavi's character writes her phone number on a piece of paper and throws it at the hero. The number actually belongs to Vaageesan in real life, resulting in numerous calls from fans who thought it was Pallavi's number. After his social media appeals for resolution fell on deaf ears, Vaageesan sent a legal notice citing "untold hardships and mental agony" caused by the scene.

Scene modification

'Amaran' makers blurred phone number in OTT release

In his appeal to director Rajkumar Periyasamy, and actor Sivakarthikeyan, he mentioned: "I do not want to change my phone number because of this issue because it is linked to my Aadhaar, bank cards, and other academic platforms." The case is still in the court but in the latest development, the makers of Amaran have now altered the scene by blurring the phone number upon its release on Netflix.

Box office success

'Amaran' earned over ₹300cr

Despite being mired in controversies, Amaran has been a box office hit, earning over ₹300 crore in the first five weeks of its theatrical run. The film is a biopic on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, with Sivakarthikeyan portraying the late Major and Pallavi playing his wife Indu Rebecca Varghese. It was released on Netflix on December 5.